APC wins Dass/Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa Fed. Constituency seat in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

Mr Leko Gambo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner for Dass/Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency seat in Bauchi State.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Bala Dalhat of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, declared the result on Monday in Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government of the state.

He said that Gambo polled 54,128 votes to defeat his closest rival, Magaji Kefas of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 52,314 votes.

The returning officer said that Quni Simon of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 5,662 votes.

Also, INEC has declared Mr Kabiru Alhaji of the APC winner for Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency election.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Prof. Surajudden Abdulsalam said the APC candidate garnered 32,257 votes against 29,713 polled by the PDP’s Umar Desu.

While Mohammed Danjuma of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 2,934 votes.

“I hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2023 Alkaleri/Kirfi Federal Constituency election held on the 25th day of February 2023.

“The election was contested and Kabiru Alhaji of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said. (NAN)