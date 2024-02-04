Sunday, February 4, 2024
APC wins Dandi/Arewa fed. constituency seat in Kebbi

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Alhaji Rabiu Garba-Kamba, as winner of the rerun election for Dandi/Arewa Federal Constituency in Kebbi, held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi-Turaki, made the declaration in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area, on Sunday.

He said Garba-Kamba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 32,432 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abdullahi Umar-Kamba of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 31,858 votes.

“I, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi-Turaki, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer of the 2024 Dandi/Arewa Federal Constituency rerun election held on the 3rd of February 2024.

“The election was contested and Rabiu Garba-Kamba of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said. (NAN)

