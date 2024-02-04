Sunday, February 4, 2024
APC wins Chawai/Kauru House of Assembly rerun election in Kaduna

Chimezie Godfrey
The Independent National  Electoral Commission (INEC),  has declared  Mr Barnabas Haruna, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the rerun election for Chawai/kauru  State assembly in Kaduna State, held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Idris, who announced the result in Kauru on Sunday, said Haruna polled 24,170 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yohanna Gandu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 23, 591 votes.

Idris said that Labour Party’s Adamu Bala came third with  6, 158 votes, while Adamu Maiwada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 4, 443 to come fourth.

He said that a total of 61,193 voters were accredited out of the 126, 08 registered voters in the constituency.

The Returning Officer said that of the accredited voters, 59, 358 cast their votes.

“Barnabas Haruna of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.(NAN)

