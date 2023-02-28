APC wins Bauchi South Senatorial District Seat 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Shehu Buba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as winner of the Bauchi South Senatorial District Election.

Prof. Ibrahim Garba, Bauchi South Senatorial District Returning Officer, announced on Monday that Buba secured the seat with 175,505 votes.

He said that Buba beat his closest opponent, Mr Garba Dahiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 165,727 votes, while Lawal Gumau of the NNPP came third with 3,739.

“l, hereby, declare Shehu Buba, winner and returned elected on 27 February, 2023. Mr Buba, having satisfied the requirements of the law, and has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Garba said.

NAN reports that the Bauchi South Senatorial District comprises Bauchi, Toro, Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Alkaleri, Kirfi and Dass local government areas. (NAN)