APC wins Awe North Constituency seat in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Hudu Alhaji-Hudu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Awe North Constituency election in Nasarawa State.

Dr Aisha Bello, Returning Officer for the constituency election, made the declaration on Sunday in Awe, Awe Local Government Area.

Bello said that the APC candidate polled a total of 8,156 votes to defeats his closest rival, Tanko Tunga of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and incumbent member of the constituency, who scored 6,694 votes.

She, therefore, declared that Alhaji-Hudu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election emerged winner and was returned elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji-Hudu was a reporter with the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), who recently resigned to contest for his constituency seat at the state assembly, while Tunga was the Majority Leader before his recent defection to the SDP. (NAN)