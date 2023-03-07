APC will win governorship election in Plateau – Gov Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) party will win in the Governotship and State Assembly elections in the state.

The governor stated this on Tuesday in Jos, while addressing newsmen at the end of his inspection of some ongoing projects in the metropolis .

He said the party had done its ground works through its campaigns at different levels in the state and country, which led to its victory at the presidential polls.

“ By this time Sunday, APC will produce another governor in Plateau state ,“ he said.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected governor would continue with the good works and projects his administration initiated, for the good of the state.

The governor also assured civil servants that he would not leave outstanding salaries before leaving office.

“ We have paid January, we are going to pay Feburary and by the grace of God I will not miss any salary,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the governor inspected on going works at the British-American Flyover and Dualisation to Lamingo Junction Roundabout.

Other projects inspected also were remodelling work at Plateau Specialist hospital, new high court complex, the Plateau multi-door courtroom and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Plateau Council secretariat.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of work at the project sites, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari would be invited soon to inaugurate the projects.

“The president will come in two or three weeks to inaugurate these projects,” he said.

He explained that the projects inspected were critical to the development of the state and were arranged to include components of administration and welfare of the state.

He said the projects selected accross the judiciary, health, road infrastructure and the press, are key components of democracy.

He said he had given directives to ensure all necessary arrangements were made, to ensure the on-going projects were completed.

He added that he would inspect their progress and all on going projects in the state, after the governorship elections.

He further explained that part of the on going project at the Plateau Specialist Hospital was the remodelling of some structures to accommodate the newly acquired ultra modern hospital equipment.

He said that the equipment, which included Superstar MRI Machine, CT scanner, 4D Ultrasound Scanner and Digital X-Ray Machine among others, would cater for the health needs of Plateau people.

He said that the other projects such as the construction of the kalong bridge, general hospitals at Mabudi, Kanke and Riyom were ready to be inaugurated, adding that he was committed to ensure the Lalong legacy projects were also completed .(NAN)