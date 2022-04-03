APC will win all S/Eastern states come 2023, says Eneukwu

By Ifeoma Aka

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party is prepared to take over power in Enugu and other southeast states in 2023.

The newly elected APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Eneukwu, stated this on Sunday in Enugu when the party faithful received him at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

Eneukwu, who addressed the crowd noted that APC would win governorship elections in the entire state of the South East.

He added that winning the governorship of Enugu was more important to the party because of its strategic position as the political capital of the region.

The deputy national chairman called on members of the party in Enugu State to be united so as to work towards taking over power and usher in better leadership that would make the welfare of the citizens its priority.

“Time is now for us to take over Southeast completely. We will do that by starting from Enugu State Government House.

“We have come to take over Enugu State; to give Enugu a new leadership.

“We are here to give Southeast and entire Southern Nigeria a new leadership. But charity begins at home. We will start with Enugu State.

“With the emergence of the new leadership in APC, everything about factions has been laid to rest for the good of the party. We will not encourage divisions of the party in the state.

“We shall move as a united body so that we shall be able to remove those people that are holding the state down.

“I promise you that by the next election, it shall not be the same again.

“I’m happy that Enugu has a vibrant state chairman as well as state executive committee members who are up and doing.

“We have come to work. We have not come to superintendent over you, but to work and deliver our people from their bondage.

“It’s going to be a united struggle. It’s not a one-man struggle, but our struggle.

“The victory will be for all of us. When we win, everybody will participate in baking the cake,” Eneukwu said.

Also speaking, the Southeast Zonal Women Leader, Mrs Uchenna Diyiokeh, said she would work in synergy with women in the party as well as mobilise them to work towards the victory of APC in Enugu State in 2023.

Among APC chieftain who received the newly elected national officer was Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, Enugu APC Chairman, who led other state chairmen in the zone including thousands of other party faithful to welcome Eneukwu at the Airport.

Agballah said he would create a platform for a democratic change which would fulfill the ambition of the founding fathers by breaking the 24 years of political monopoly in Enugu State. (NAN)

