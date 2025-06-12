‎”APC Will Welcome Wike The Day He Decides To Join”, Says President Tinubu At Road Commissioning

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎President Bola Tinubu said on Wednesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready to welcome the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, whenever he decides to join.



‎



‎The President stated this at the commissioning of Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way), connecting Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), along with accompanying interchanges and feeder roads in Maitama District, Abuja.



‎



‎The Wike-led FCT Administration executed the projects.



‎



‎Commending Wike for his dedication and collaborative approach to governance, the President said: “He could not achieve this alone without your full cooperation as a team builder and player. You have proved that teamwork is the hallmark of good leadership.”



‎



‎President Tinubu acknowledged the support of traditional rulers and local communities, especially in ensuring the smooth relocation of residents affected by the development:



‎



‎”I commend the Minister for relocating the local communities affected by the development, with peace and good compensation. The government has played its part. I urge you to protect this infrastructure and use it wisely,” he said.



‎



‎Amid applause from the crowd, President Tinubu addressed Wike’s political alignment with humour.



‎



‎”He’s not a member of my party, not yet. But the day he changes his mind and registers with the Progressives, we will welcome him because we will enjoy him singing as ‘e dey sweet us’.



‎



‎President Tinubu described the project as more than a stretch of road.



‎



‎”It affirms our commitment to transformation under our Renewed Hope Agenda. What was once a missing link is now a modern, functional, and durable infrastructure, an artery fully realised through the leadership of the FCT Administration under the Honourable Minister, Barrister Wike,” the President said.



‎



‎He noted that the corridor had remained underdeveloped for years despite being an integral part of the Abuja Master Plan.



‎



‎”This road will ease traffic congestion around Central Abuja and improve connectivity to developing districts such as Katampe, Jahi, and Bwari. It will stimulate housing and business growth while serving as a foundation for future city integration,” he added.



‎



‎President Tinubu reiterated that infrastructure development is essential to Nigeria’s progress, saying:



‎



‎”Infrastructure is the bedrock of national competitiveness, growth, social integration, and economic opportunity.



‎



‎”There is no way industrialisation will flourish without good roads. We invest in roads, rail, power, healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure. We can only unlock Nigeria’s full potential through this coordinated and integrated development. I promise you, we will,” he said.



‎



‎Reaffirming his administration’s resolve to continue delivering results regardless of political distractions, the President said:



‎



‎”We will continue to build and serve the people, no matter how much the lesser minds pursue their politics,”



‎



‎Wike commended the President for restoring public trust in government and boosting contractor confidence, which has led to the accelerated completion of key infrastructure in the FCT.



‎



‎”This road was awarded by the administration. It is not one of those projects we inherited,” he said, noting that the Federal Executive Council approved the project in September 2023 and flagged off the following month.



‎



‎He admitted initially being sceptical about the contractor CGC Nigeria Limited until he observed their performance on another project.



‎



‎”Companies and contractors are competing among themselves to have jobs awarded to them, and they are ready to mobilise to the site without the government paying them for the initial mobilisation. That is confidence-building, and that’s what you’ve created,” Wike told the President.



‎



‎”No contract that you have awarded under the city was abandoned. By the time you do your third anniversary next year, you will see that virtually all the contracts you awarded under you as the President will have finished, to the glory of God,” he said.



‎



‎



‎



‎The Minister emphasised the importance of the newly completed road, saying it connects critical judicial and administrative zones.



‎



‎



‎



‎”It leads to the judges’ quarters, the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court, and the Federal Capital Territory, and the judges’ court is almost ready,” he said.



‎



‎



‎



‎Wike added that the Tinubu administration’s visible impact had neutralised opposition efforts under the ‘coalition’ movement.



‎



‎



‎



‎”Your good works have defeated the coalition. I have instructed my people to ensure that every national television station must hook into the inauguration of projects. They will see what is happening on national television every day on every television channel. They have no choice but to watch Mr. President for the next 17 days,” he said.



‎



‎



‎



‎Presenting a technical brief, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Richard Yunana Dauda explained that the completed Arterial Road N16 starts from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road One) near Transcorp Hilton and extends to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way).



‎



‎



‎



‎”The corridor integrates Maitama, Katampe, Utako, Jahi, and surrounding districts, providing critical linkages for residents and commercial users.



‎



‎



‎



‎”The scope of work includes the construction of an interchange with two bridges, a flyover with interconnecting loops that link Ring Road One, and a flyover over the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway. The arterial N16 is a six-lane dual carriageway with covered parking lanes, effectively making it an eight-lane road,” he said.



‎



‎



‎



‎He added that the 3.7-kilometre road was delivered with complete engineering infrastructure, including underground surface water drainage systems, box and pipe culverts of various sizes, foul sewer and water supply networks, telecommunication ducts and modern street lighting systems.



‎



‎



‎



‎”The work has been practically completed and is ready to be used. The completion of this project has provided the much-needed circulation and connection within the city, especially linking the 21 districts of Maitama, Utako, Jahi, and others,” Dauda said.



‎



‎



‎