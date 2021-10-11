APC will wax stronger after state congresses – Obanikoro

Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC Etiosa-Lagos), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will wax stronger after its nationwide state congresses holding on Oct. 16.

Obanikoro said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that the party would emerge more united after the congresses.

“I am excited about the upcoming congresses; we have successfully conducted the ward and local government area congresses, though not without rancour and grievances which are very normal.

“So far, the party’s congresses have shown a clear path of where it is heading. From the membership registration to the congresses, our membership has tripled; same as our followers.

“The good side of it is that the party has not discriminated between old and new members in the congresses so far.

“With the performance of the APC-led governments at the federal and state levels, there is no doubt that the ship of the APC will remain afloat,’’ he stated.

“Congress is part of democracy; it’s a civic duty we must perform at stipulated times.

“What gladdens my heart the most is that so far, there was no violence at the congresses and there is no doubt the tradition will continue,’’ he added.

The lawmaker congratulated all newly-elected ward and local governments party executives and wished all contestants at the upcoming state congresses the best.

Obanikoro urged all contestants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and accept defeat if they failed to emerge, in the interest of the party.

“Whoever emerges at the congresses should be supported by all members. That is the spirit of oneness and sportsmanship,’’ he stressed.

He said consensus arrangement was recognised by the APC Constitution, but advised that the party must be careful in applying it.

He urged the party’s leadership to ensure that all members assented to the use of consensus at the upcoming states congresses before applying it.

He pointed out that even one dissenting voice could nullify a consensus arrangement, hence the need to carry all members along.

He assured that disagreements at the ward and local government area congresses held in September were being resolved.

Obanikoro said that care must be taken to ensure smooth state congresses acceptable to all which “will in turn resonate in APC’s winnings in 2023’’.

The lawmaker urged splinter groups which might still be aggrieved about the last congresses to put it behind them and join in making the party stronger.

“With 2023 fast approaching, our choices may make or mar us.

“Therefore we need men and women of integrity that will work hard to take the party to greater heights in all states of the federation.

“We must remain committed to the ideals of the party, which is building a greater Nigeria that will be beneficial to all,’’ Obanikoro stressed. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...