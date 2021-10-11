APC will wax stronger after its states congresses – Rep .Obanikoro

Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC Etiosa-Lagos), says the All Congress (APC) will wax stronger after its nationwide state congresses holding on Oct. 16.

Obanikoro said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that the party would emerge more united after the congresses.

“I am excited about the upcoming congresses; we have successfully conducted the and area congresses, though not without rancour and grievances which are very normal.

“So far, the party’s congresses have shown a clear path where it is heading. From the membership registration to the congresses, our membership has tripled; same as our followers.

“The good side it is that the party has not discriminated between old and new members in the congresses so far.

“With the performance the APC-led governments at the federal and state levels, there is no doubt that the ship the APC will remain afloat,’’ he stated.

“Congress is part democracy; it’s a civic duty we must perform at stipulated times.

“What gladdens my heart the most is that so far, there was no violence at the congresses and there is no doubt the tradition will continue,’’ he added.

The lawmaker congratulated all newly-elected and local governments party executives and wished all contestants at the upcoming state congresses the best.

Obanikoro urged all contestants to imbibe the spirit sportsmanship and accept defeat if they failed to emerge, in the interest the party.

“Whoever emerges at the congresses should be supported by all members. That is the spirit oneness and sportsmanship,’’ he stressed.

He said consensus arrangement was recognised by the APC Constitution, but advised that the party must be careful in applying it.

He urged the party’s leadership to that all members assented to the use consensus at the upcoming states congresses before applying it.

He pointed out that even one dissenting voice could nullify a consensus arrangement, hence the need to carry all members along.

He assured that disagreements at the and area congresses held in September were being resolved.

Obanikoro said that care must be taken to smooth state congresses acceptable to all which “will in turn resonate in APC’s winnings in 2023’’.

The lawmaker urged splinter groups which might still be aggrieved about the last congresses to put it behind them and join in making the party stronger.

“With 2023 fast approaching, our choices may make or mar us.

“Therefore we need men and women integrity that will work hard to take the party to greater heights in all states the federation.

“We must remain committed to the ideals the party, which is building a greater Nigeria that will be beneficial to all,’’ Obanikoro stressed. (NAN)

