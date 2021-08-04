APC will take over Taraba in 2023 – Ex acting governor

Alhaji Garba Umar, former Taraba acting , says it is almost certain that the All Progressives Congress (APC) take over the state in 2023.


Umar said this at a news conference in Jalingo on Wednesday.


He said that the maneuvering which characterised the selection of the party candidates in the past would not come to play in 2023, as the party has more responsible members at present.


“It is now evident that our party, the APC stands a better chance of taking over power in the state in the coming .


“As you see, the party has more responsible and organised people now, I want to assure you that things that have happen in the past not happen again.


“We are growing from strength to strength as more people are decamping into our party day day.


“We need people because it’s the people you have in a political party that give the party the strength to be able to excel,’’ Umar said.


He said that the recent mass defection of politicians from other political parties to the APC, was a pointer to the fact that the party would triumph in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling PDP in the state.


The former acting , however, urged APC stalwarts in the state to be united before and after all processes leading to the nomination and selection of candidates for victory.


Umar also urged them to support whosoever emerged as the party’s candidate in 2023 .


“I am ready to support whosoever that emerge as the candidate for the party in next ,’’ he said.


Umar noted that his quest to be the next of the state was to continue with the good projects he initiated while serving as the acting .


According to him, the people of the state are in need of a leader that focus on human capital development and security.


“For , I am in the race to continue with projects I started that have positive impact on the people.


“I learnt that most, if not all the project’s I started have been abandoned,’’ he said.
The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umar, served as a deputy governor to late Gov. Danbaba Suntai.


He served as the acting governor when Suntai had an accident and was taken for treatment in Germany. (NAN)

