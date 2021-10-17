APC will take over Benue in 2023- Akume

Sen. George Akume, the Minister Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, says it almost certain that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the Benue Government House in 2023.


Akume said this when he spoke at the end the APC state congress in Makurdi on Sunday.
He said that the successful conduct the congress was an indication that the was set to legitimately take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports Mr Austin Agada was as the state APC at the congress.


Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Chairman the Electoral Committee who the result on Sunday in Makurdi, said that Agada polled 1,385 votes to beat his opponent, Mr Omale Omale, who boycotted the election.


Mohammed explained that 1,500 delegates voted at the election, adding that other newly officials emerged unopposed.


He commended the leaders the in the state for the maturity they exhibited during the congress. (NAN)

