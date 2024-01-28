APC will rule Nasarawa State beyond 2027 – Ex-Speaker

The immediate past Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says the All Progressives Party (APC) will rule the state beyond 2027.

By Awayi Kuje

The immediate past Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says the All Progressives Party (APC) will rule the state beyond 2027.

Abdullahi expressec optimism that Gov. Abdullahi Sule would hand over power to another APC governor in the state come 2027.

He stated this during a reception organised by White Cap Progressive Movement (a political movement) in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The ex-speaker hinged his optimism on the grace of God and the development that will be witnessed during Sule’s administration.

Read Also: UNICEF Call: 119 Jobs for January & February 2024 | Apply Now

Abdullahi said that Sule has done so much for the people of the state and would make sure that he hand over power to another APC governor in 2027 for continuity, consolidation and good governance in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Aliyu Tijani, the Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) is the Leader of the White Cap Political Movement.

The former speaker, who is the chairman of the occasion, appreciated the Chairman, Nasarawa Local Government Council, Mr Sani Otto, and other members of the movement for organising the event and prayed God to bless them.

“We thank God for the victory of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and APC at the Supreme Court.

“This is our affirmation, the affirmation of votes of the people of Nasarawa State which they freely gave to Engr. A A Sule on March 18, 2023,” he said.

He appreciated the people of the area and others for massively voting for Gov. Sule and APC in the March 18 general election.

The former speaker also appreciated the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

“I have worked with His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule, very closely, he has the passion of the people of the state at his heart.

“Let’s continue to pray and give him the maximum support to succeed,” the former speaker urged.

On local government election, he said that the party and the people of the state would only field and support credible and competent aspirants.

“What the people want is what His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule, will support during the local government election in the state,” Abdullahi said.

The former speaker called on the people of the area and the state at large to continue to pray and support Sule to succeed.

On his part, Otto explained that the event was organised in order to celebrate the victory of Sule at the Supreme Court.

“We thank God for the victory of His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule at the Supreme Court.

“It is a victory for all of us because without the victory we and those holding political positions and benefitting from the government have gone.

The council chairman said that the movement was formed in order to create political awareness and direction to the people in the state.

“I want to call on the people of the state to join the movement for political awareness and direction,” he said.

He appreciated the people of the area and the state for supporting him and Sule to succeed.

The chairman commended the governor for his efforts in developing the state.

“His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule is doing well in the areas of peace, security, education, health and empowerment, among others.

“Let’s continue to pray and support His Excellency to succeed in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

The chairman called on the people of the area and the state to continue to live in unity, peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

Other guests who drummed support for the APC included Dr Musa Ahmed, the state Accountant General, represented by his Wife, Hajiya Maryam Musa; Mr Isaiah Agah, APC Nasarawa West Zonal Chairman; andMr Abdullahi Aliyu, Toto LGC Chairman.

Mr Danladi Madaki, former state Assembly lawmaker; and Mr Yusuf Auta, the APC Chairman, Nasarawa Local Government Council, among others, commended the organisers for the celebration and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

They assured of their readiness to support the movement to succeed.

They called on the people of the area to continue to support Sule’s administration to succeed.

NAN also reports that praise singers and various cultural dancers of Agatu, Tiv, Gwandara and Hausa Fulani, among other tribes in the area, added colour to the event. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

