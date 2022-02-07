APC will reclaim Edo in 2023– State chairman

Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman, Edo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party is working on strategies to reclaim the state in 2023 and beyond.

Imuse told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin that the party was hopeful of reclaiming what rightfully belonged to it in 2023.



“We hope that with this strategy that we are going to adopt, we will take the party to the next level. Do not forget Edo is an APC state. What we currently have is an aberration,” Imuse said.

He said that his election and inauguration as the state APC chairman, was a call to service.



The chairman said that other elected members of the State Working Committee (SWC) would soon be inaugurated to join him in the duty of rescuing the state from maladministration of the PDP.

On the performance of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of the PDP in the state, the opposition leader said that the government has not done much in delivering the democracy dividends to the people.



“The government is a total failure, walk on the street of Benin, ask an ordinary man, he will tell you the administration has taken Edo back to the 17th century.

“As far as Edo is concern today, the government is a monumental failure.

“It is a government that has incapacitated the judiciary; it is a government that has not allowed the legislature to function.



“There is nothing working in Edo, you know it. I do not need to re-emphasise it,” Imuse said.

Edo was an APC state before losing to PDP, following a personal rift between former Gov. Adams Oshiomole and his anointed successor, Gov. Godwin Obaseki in the build up to 2020 governorship election.(NAN)

