APC will not be distracted from holding successful Convention – Buni

By Nabilu Balarabe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will not be distracted by agents of destabilisation using the media to cause crisis in the party.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Wednesday.

“We remain a united family, with much respect to our President and to one another and loyal to our party.

“We are collectively committed to the success of the forthcoming National Convention and we will not be diverted from this noble cause of moving the APC forward,” he said.

He was reacting to some online newspapers reports alleging that the party was engulfed in leadership crisis, ahead of the March 26 Convention.

“The two reports which seem to suggest a victor and vanquished positions from the recent happenings in the APC when Buni traveled for medical attention are irresponsible and deliberately intended to instigate disaffection and acrimony among the critical stakeholders of the party.

“Since the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, via a Press Statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Malam Garba Shehu, calling on stakeholders to shun media war, backstabbing and name-calling.

“The Progressive Governors and all other stakeholders obliged to the presidential directive.

“Therefore, it is irrational, absurd and irresponsible for anyone to at this moment initiate animosity and resentment among the stakeholders who are working assiduously for the success of the National Convention,” he said.

Mohammed said that upon his return as Chairman of the party, Buni described the incident as a past event and there was no victor no vanquished.

“He commended his colleagues on the Caretaker Committee for the great job they have done under the acting chairmanship of Niger Governor, Sani Bello.

“The Governors and other critical stakeholders are now heading various sub-committees of the convention and have been meeting with the chairman to ensure a successful arrangement for a successful convention.

“Therefore, it amounts to irresponsibility for anyone to write an injurious opinion in complete disregard to the directive by the President.

“The party and all stakeholders will not condone such disrespect to the President to deliberately cause confusion and divert attention from the cause of having a fruitful convention.

“The authors for such baseless, flimsy, and unwarranted articles should be cautious of the negative impact of such deliberate sabotage on the party and the good relationship between the governors and their followers,” he said.

Mohammed warned that the party would not tolerate such irresponsibility and advised the authors to either work for the unity of the party or just watch if they had nothing to contribute positively.

“We remain a united family, with much respect to our President and one another, and loyal to our party.(NAN)

