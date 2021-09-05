APC will govern Oyo come 2023 – party spokesperson

September 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, the Publicity Secretary All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State, has predicted that the party ill govern Oyo state in 2023.

Olatunde told newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday after the Ibadan South-East Local Government congress the party.

The News Nigeria (NAN) reports that the set party executives were elected on consensus with speculations parallel congress in the area.

Olatunde said the party had shown that it was ready to wrestle power from the incumbent PDP administration Gov. Seyi Makinde with the free, fair and credible congresses held across the state.

Speaking on the parallel congress in the area, he said those who held such a congress were exercising their democratic rights.

“They are exercising their freedom. From the congress rule, you are not expected to hold a congress in a private residence.

“The congress committee from on Friday during our stakeholders’ meeting that a congress can only be held in a public institution when Chief Niyi Akintola raised the question,” he said.

He said that the APC lost the governorship seat in the 2019 general election as a result anger from some members who were not allowed to ventilate their grievances.

Olatunde expressed optimism that the array gladiators and influx defectors would not affect the chances the party come 2023, adding they have a way of calling themselves to order.

He said all the gladiators have been made to understand that whoever emerged among them should be which they all acknowledged.

The APC spokesperson described the present state governance under the PDP government Gov. Seyi Makinde as worrisome, adding the people have learnt their lessons.

Some party chieftains, including Alhaji Rasheed Ajibade, and Pa Kayode Arowolo, expressed optimism that the APC would emerge victorious in future elections.

They told NAN that the party would emerge more stronger and formidable from its congresses, commending the peaceful conduct members during the exercise. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,