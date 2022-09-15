APC will deliver Plateau in 2023 — APC Chairman

By Martha Nuhu

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau, Mr Rufus Bature, has said that the party in the state will work towards winning the state for the APC during the presidential election in 2023.

Bature said this while speaking with journalists in Jos on Thursday.

He stated that the appointment of Gov. Simon Lalong as Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Director has elevated Plateau state, a feat the Plateau people should be proud of.

“We have the confidence that we will win the 2023 elections, from the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and the Presidency, we will deliver.

“We are fully prepares and ready to go for it, we are waiting for the bell to be rung to start the campaign.

“I think the APC has elevated Plateau to a very big height with the appointment of Lalong to head the campaign team of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation.

“When the ticket wins and the sharing of positions comes, we will have someone to represent us there.

Bature said that he believed Tinubu had the passion to lead Nigeria to enviable heights and take it out of the dark.

He admonished Nigerians to leave religion out of politics and embrace development, adding that the APC presidential candidate had a track record of excellent performance.

The party chair discountenance a rumor making rounds in the state alleging that the party was sponsoring the crisis in the Labour Party in the state to mar the chances of its main opposition, the PDP in the coming elections.

He stated that the APC would not labour for Labour Party and its affairs, calling on the people of the state to disregard the news.

Bature said that there was a large number of high ranking political stalwarts in the state who had defected from their parties to the APC, stating that they would reveal themselves when the campaigns begin.

He called on citizens of the Plateau to join the APC to work towards achieving greatness for the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

