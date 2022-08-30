APC will deliver good governance – Plateau Rep. candidate

By Martha Nuhu

Mr Emmanuel Lomang, a candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for a seat in the House of Representatives, has called on Plateau indigenes and Nigerians to trust the party to deliver good governance if elected.

Lomang, a former Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government, stated this in an interview with journalists in Jos on Monday.

He said that the party would deliver more of dividends of democracy if elected into office again.

“I want the people of Plateau and by extension Nigerians to trust APC again for good governance, the APC and the PDP are just platforms that people use to go into office.

“It is about candidate not party, for instance the Riyom/Barkin Ladi constituency was like a one party system but it has changed, people now look at candidates not party, they have seen what we have done so far.

“The important thing is how to rule the people that is what matters, so, basically party is not an issue.

“What matters now is for us to come together, unite and create a better Nigeria,” he said.

Lomang added that if elected into office, he would make laws that would enhance economic development in the area which he said was lacking following years of security challenges.

He added that he would push laws that would ensure that security agents were properly equipped so that people could go to their farms, mining sites and businesses to look for what could sustain them.

He said that youth participation and women inclusion in governance would be his priority to enable them to have sustainable lifestyles.

While called on the people of Riyom/Barkin Ladi to vote for him and other candidates on the platform of the APC.

Lomang promised that he had the interest of his people and would serve them with the fear of God.(NAN)

