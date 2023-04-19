APC Will Control Kaduna State House of Assembly – Sec

Kaduna State Chapter of All Progressives Congress(APC) has commended the electorate for voting the party in the last supplementary election and for this reason, APC now has an overwhelming number of state legislators-elect.

In a statement signed by Malam Yahaya Baba Pate, the Kaduna State Secretary of APC on Wednesday, the party pointed out that its candidates won in all the four state constituencies in the supplementary elections held last Saturday.

The statement thanked the people for voting for APC in Giwa West, Kudan, Kauru and Sanga state constituencies in spite of the intimidation and monetary inducements to sway voters.

‘’The people of Kudan constituency showed an uncommon resolve in the last supplementary election by voting for APC, in a local government where the gubernatorial candidates of PDP and NNPP hail from, ‘’ he said.

‘’With APC’s victory at Giwa West, Kudan, Kauru and Sanga state constituencies, our party now has 22 House of Assembly members-elect, in a state legislature that has 34 members,’’ the State Secretary added.

Malam Yahaya Baba Pate further added that with the numerical strength of APC, the party is just one legislator shy from having two-thirds majority, adding that ‘’this will herald a good working relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government.’’

‘’The APC envisages that the incoming Senator Uba Sani administration in Kaduna state will enjoy the kind of cordial relationship that the Malam Nasir El Rufai government has been enjoying with the law makers in the last eight years,’’ he said.

According to him, this harmonious relationship will fast track government’s policies and programmes which will deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kaduna state that voted the APC into office.