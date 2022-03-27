APC will come out stronger, united after convention- Governors

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says APC will come out stronger and more united after Saturday’s National Convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Bagudu spoke at the opening of the National Convention holding at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the 22 APC governors said,’’ that will successfully see us to the 2023 general elections and beyond.

‘’We will surmount all the challenges and the convention will be largely successful.

‘’In readiness to the 2023 general elections, there is just no party like the APC.’’

According to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC governors were proud of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s governors.

The Kebbi governor added,’’ in all the states there are success stories because of the inspiration of Buhari.’’

Bagudu also stated that Buhari had instilled transparency and exemplary leadership in the country as he delivered on all his campaign promises.

‘’He has laid a solid foundation for resilient economy, leading to the exit of Nigeria from recession, as well as surmounting the COVID-19 induced challenges, among others.( NAN)

