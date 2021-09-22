APC will clear Nasarawa LG poll- Speaker

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) will clear the Oct. 6 local government councils poll in the state.



Abdullahi stated this at the commencement of the party’s campaign in Toto, headquarters of Toto Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Wednesday.



He said that Toto was the stronghold of APC in the state, assuring that the LGA would deliver the chairmanship and councillorship seats to APC on Oct.6.



“Today we have no any other party than APC, Toto LGA will continue to remain the home of APC in Nasarawa State.



” Also those big wigs in PDP yesterday are now in APC and by God’s grace, APC will come out victorious in the Oct. 6 poll.



” His Excellency, I want to assure you that , we in Toto LGA will not fail you and we will deliver APC come Oct.6 and beyond,” he said.



Abdullahi called on the people to come out enmass and vote for APC candidates during the election.



He also assured of his people’s resolve to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule beyond 2023.



Gov. Abdullahi Sule, urged supporters of the party to embark on house- to-house campaign to mobilise the electorate towards the victory of the party.



Sule, represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, appreciated the Speaker and other stakeholders of the party in the area for their numerous support for the party.



” I have heard you all, and I have seen for myself, in Toto there is no other party than APC .



” I urge you to embark on house to house campaign for the victory of the party come Oct.6, ” he said.



Mr John Mamman, the state APC Caretaker Chairman, urged the people to vote for All candidates of the party during the councils poll.



” Let’s vote Abdullahi Tashas, our chairmanship candidate, his deputy and all the 12 councillorship candidates come Oct.6 for the progress of our party and the state at large,” he said.( NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...