APC: Why we lifted suspension on national officers – Oshiomhole

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has disclosed why the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party lifted suspension on some officers.

Addressing news men shortly after the NWC meeting on Tuesday, Oshiomhole said the decision became necessary in order to provide the necessary leadership to rebuild unity within the ranks of the NWC.

According to him, what binds members as a party, is much more than the little issues that caused misunderstanding among them.

“We had a very successful take off and we had fuller house than we have had for a very long time. This shows a renewed interest and vigour on the part of of all the NWC members to see that we all provide the necessary leadership to rebuilding the unity within the ranks of the NWC. This is because if the head is divided, the bottom cannot stand,” he said.

“You have seen my dear brother, Victor Geidam, Ajimobi, Mustapha and officials from both the North Central and North West here with us.

“We met today and we have taken a couple of decisions and when I announce them, it will answer the questions that you posted.

“In the course of our work we had very challenging tenure since we assumed office on the 21st of June 2018. In the course of this process, we also had our tensed moments.

“And people have had issues, as the result the NWC took some decisions that affected my friend and brother, Distinguished Senator Lawal Shaibu who is the Deputy Chairman, North. And at a point the NWC had reasons to suspend him.

“Today, we have reviewed the conditions that led to his suspension and we believe that in the spirit to build a unity and true reconciliation, we as leaders of the party elected at the convention should live by example.

“And that means for those whom we think have offended the system, we have chosen to lift the suspension so that Sen. Lawal Shaibu can resume duty as Deputy Chairman, North.

“We also resolved the matter of Inuwa Abdulkadir, who is the National Vice Chairman, North West. And by the same spirit, the NWC was unanimous that we have also lifted his suspension and he resumed work with immediate effect,” Oshiomhole said.

He also revealed that he asked for forgiveness from NWC members for whatever they considered to be his shortcomings, adding that he also forgave everyone.