APC warns against registration by proxy

July 21, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The All (APC) in Imo has cautioned against the registration and revalidation of membership through unauthorised processes.

The warning is contained statement issued in Owerri Wednesday Director-General, APC Media Centre, Mr Cajetan Duke.

Duke said the APC membership revalidation and registration exercise extended in Imo and three other states party’s / Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was not to be done by proxy.

“The attention of the party has been drawn to cases where certain persons have tried albeit unfruitfully to the exercise by proxy.

“In line with guidelines, as formulated CECPC, there is no room revalidation or registration by proxy.

“Every interested person must physically present himself or herself before the officials with all the requisite particulars revalidation or registration.

“We call all interested persons to take advantage of the extension to genuinely conclude their revalidation and or registration formalities,” said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,