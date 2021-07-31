APC ward congresses: Lalong commends members over peaceful conduct

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state for the peaceful conduct of the party’s ward congresses in the area.

Lalong made the commendation on Saturday during a visit to three wards in Jos North Local Government Area to monitor the exercise.

He visited Gangare, Ibrahim Katsina and Jos Jarawa wards, along with the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen,the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, and other stakeholders.

He said the peaceful conduct of the exercise was a sign of the commitment of the party to ensure that accountable and credible leaders handled its affairs.

He said the gesture would consolidate on the efforts of the party to succeed in the 2023 elections, saying, “with this unity it will ensure that APC will succeed in the state and the country,” the governor said.

He said the election of consensus candidates by members of the party in the wards was an indication that goals could be achieved with cooperation, adding “it means anything you want to do successfully,you can do it,” he said.

In her remarks the minister of women affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen , urged women to participate actively in politics, saying as critical stakeholders, it was pertinent for them to seek opportunities of involving themselves in governance.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, House of Repreaentatives, Idris Wase, called for unity and peaceful conduct of all the party’s activities, for the progress of the party.

The chairman of the Plateau APC electoral committee, Mr Isah Ajiya, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the congresses in the state, and implored members of the party to sustain the tempo in subsequent elections.

NAN reports that 27 Executives including women and people with disabilities, emerged as the party’s executives in the various wards in the state.(NAN)

