APC ward congresses: Bauchi appeal committee begins sitting, assures of fair hearing

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



All Progressives Congress () Ward Appeal Committee for Bauchi State, on Monday, sitting, with an assurance that it would give fair hearing to all petitions before it.

Chairman of committee, Mr Blessing Agbomhere, gave assurance during commencement of the sitting in Bauchi.

He said that committee would follow normal democratic channel and ensure that all petitions received fair hearing.

Agbomhere urged  in the state to continue to preach the gospel of unity and work together for the progress and of the party, come 2023.

don’t believe that we have aggrieved members among us. So all the petitions have come to clarify issues and make some possible corrections.

“Therefore, we are pledging to discharge our duties without any preferences and give all petitions fair hearing, in accordance with the party guidelines.

“The committee will also ensure that remain a united family in the state.

“We are here to look into the petitions submitted. We are from the same family and believe that all members have contributions toward building the party,” he said.

The committee chairman added that the committee would further strengthen the party and members to be formidable in the next elections.

On his part, the party’s Chairman in the state, Alhaji Uba Nana, urged members to have confidence and trust in the committee, assuring them of fairness.

He also urged members to allow the committee to carry out duties without any interference.

Nana, however, called on those who were displeased with the ward to submit petitions to the committee for redress. ()

