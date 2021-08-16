APC ward congresses: Bauchi appeal committee begins sitting, assures of fair hearing

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses Appeal Committee for Bauchi State, on Monday, commenced sitting, with an assurance that it would give fair hearing to all the petitions before it.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Blessing Agbomhere, gave the assurance during the commencement of the sitting in Bauchi.

He said that the committee would follow the normal democratic channel and ensure that all petitions received fair hearing.

Agbomhere urged party members in the state to continue to preach the gospel of unity and work together for the progress and success of the party, come 2023.

“I don’t believe that we have aggrieved members among us. So all the petitions have come to clarify issues and make some possible corrections.

“Therefore, we are pledging to discharge our duties without any preferences and give all petitions fair hearing, in accordance with the party guidelines.

“The committee will also ensure that party members remain a united family in the state.

“We are here to look into the petitions submitted. We are from the same family and I believe that all members have contributions toward building the party,” he said.

The committee chairman added that the committee would further strengthen the party and its members to be formidable in the next elections.

On his part, the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Alhaji Uba Nana, urged APC members to have confidence and trust in the committee, assuring them of fairness.

He also urged members to allow the committee to carry out its duties without any interference.

Nana, however, called on those who were displeased with the ward congresses to submit their petitions to the committee for redress. (NAN)

