APC ward congresses: Al-Makura hails process in Nasarawa

Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South) has commended All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state for accepting the consensus arrangement that resulted in the peaceful conduct of ward congresses across Nasarawa State on Saturday.

Al-Makura gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Lafia on Sunday.

The senator, who had participated in the exercise in his Gayam electoral ward, Lafia on Saturday, said party stakeholders adhered strictly to the guidelines, thereby ensuring peaceful conduct of the congresses across the state.

He added that the adoption of consensus arrangement as the preferred option contributed immensely to the peaceful and successful conduct of the ward congresses.

“APC has some lessons to learn for future congresses and elections, especially the adoption of consensus leaders through mutual agreement, devoid of rancour and hard feelings among supporters.

“I want to commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the caretaker committees at both the state and national levels for adopting the consensus method which, in my opinion, will save the party a lot of time and energy,” he said.

The senator called on APC members and supporters to remain focused and behave maturely during and after the congresses in order to give the party a good name. (NAN)

