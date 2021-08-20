APC Ward Congress: Panel concludes sitting in Oyo, calls for calm

The Ward Congress Appeal Panel Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has conclude its sitting, calling on party members to remain calm.

Mr Chijioke Ozoemena, Chairman of the committee, made the call in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s National Caretaker Committee had constituted an appeal panel to look into the grievances that emanated from the recently concluded ward congresses in the state.

NAN gathered that the committee rounded off its activities on Friday in Ibadan, after sitting for five days to hear complaints from the 351 political wards in the state.

Ozoemena expressed optimism that the members would work together for the success of the party at the next general election.

He commended them for their rare display of understanding and cooperation with his committee.

The chairman said that the committee had useful interactions with members of the party from a number of wards in the state.

He said the committee members had no doubt in their minds that all grievances would be well attended to by the relevant authorities as soon as possible.

“We were mandated to attend to all possible complaints and petitions from eligible party faithful who genuinely participated in the last ward congress in the state.

“We are glad to inform the whole world that everything went well through the five days of our sittings in Ibadan.

“The committee took oral and written submissions from the party members.

“We engaged complainants, who were party members, from several wards across the state, and we are satisfied by their individual cooperation and understanding,” he said.

Ozoemena said that it was worthy of emphasis that all the complainants showed their readiness to work with others in the overall interest of the party.

He said that petitions and complaints were received from few wards and the committee would waste no time to compile its reports.

The chairman said that the same report would be submitted to the appropriate quarters for necessary actions.

“The common ground is the need to close all gaps hitherto existing in the progressive family and go into the 2023 elections as a united and formidable Oyo APC family.

“As a committee made up of accomplished professionals, loyal APC faithful and patriots, we shall do justice to all the complaints or petitions.

“And, we guarantee that necessary recommendations would be made to assist the leadership of our great party to ensure the genuine grievances are well attended to,” he said.

The chairman expressed sincere appreciation to the leadership of Oyo APC, as well as members of the party, for their supports and cooperation in the last few days.

“We urge all members and supporters of the broom party to renew their determination to work together with a view to dislodging the present lacklustre PDP government in 2023,” he added. (NAN)

