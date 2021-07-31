APC ward congress: Osun to adopt consensus

July 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Mr Gboyega Famodun, the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun, on Friday, said the would be adopting a consensus system the ward congress on Saturday.


Famodun made this known the “Osun APC  Congress Committee ’ Meeting on Ward Congress” the Government House in Osogbo.


The caretaker chairman, who was welcoming the national congress committee members, said security also been made to ensure committee members’ safety and security throughout the congress.


In remarks, Mr Gbenga Elegbeleye, speaking in the same vein, said that team received a list of members of the congress committee set up by the party in the state that they ill be working with.


Elegbeleye, however, debunked reports that he had been kidnapped in the state of the congress, saying he and team just got into the state and that he is safe and sound.


“The principle of consensus would apply for the congress. according to the party, and we will be very in our job,” he said.


The State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in remarks, said consensus was adopted by the state for the congress in order to avoid rancour.


Oyetola explained that congress was a way of electing officers of the party and not be a problem.


He therefore appealed to those who would be taking part in the congress to ensure a rancour-free exercise, rather than turning it into a battle (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,