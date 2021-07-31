APC ward congress: Onyeama, Ex Gov Chime, others extol peaceful conduct in Enugu

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and ex Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime have applauded the peaceful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC on Saturday held its Ward Congress nationwide except in Anambra which held its Congress ahead of the Nov. 6 Governorship election.

The minister, who had earlier addressed party faithful in his Eke Ward, Udi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, urged them to vote for candidates of their wards, adding that he would not impose anyone on them

He said that he was impressed with the consciousness and willingness of the party members to participate in the process.

Onyeama called for unity among party members, adding that if the APC would do better in the state, “we must be united”.

Also, former governor of the state, Mr Sullivan Chime described the process as peaceful.

Chime, who participated in his Udi/Agbudu Ward, in Udi LGA commended the party members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

“You can see how our members came together. We held meetings to encourage them and this shows that we are one family.

“I believe that what happened here today is an indication of what happened across the wards in the state,” Chime said.

Furthermore, the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress Committee for Enugu State, Mr Sheriff Jallaba, applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the state.

Jallaba said that the exercise had been satisfactory in all the areas he monitored.

“I have been to Eke Ward, Udi/Agbudu Ward and other areas and can confirm that the exercise has been peaceful.

“I am satisfied with what I have seen so far,” Jallaba said.

Chief Hycienth Ngwu, former South-East Publicity Secretary of the APC), also lauded the peaceful and rancour-free ward congresses held within Enugu South Local Government Area.

Ngwu, who supervised the congress in his Enugu South LGA Ward 1 held at Amechi Primary School, Amechi Awkunanaw.

He said that reports from various wards monitored in the council showed that each ward adopted an internally harmonised ward executive as well as local and state congresses delegates list.

According to him, APC is showing the light to other political parties on how congresses should be done and the people are happy with the outcome without any dissenting voice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise in the respective wards also featured the election of five-member state delegates. (NAN)

