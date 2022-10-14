APC volunteers group appoints new National Coordinator

By Femi Ogunshola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Volunteers group haa appointed Mr Lawal Tajudeen as its new National Ccordiinator to steer its affairs sequel to the voluntary resignation of its former national coordinator, Mr Victor Oluwafemi.

Mr Abdulazzez Arigi, the Publicity Secretary of the group said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Tajudeen pledged his allegiance to APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari.

He promised the group would mobilise Nigerians its existing structures for the success of all APC candidates across the country in the 2023 General Elections.

Tajudeen said he would run an open and all-inclusive administration, adding that he would rebrand the APC volunteers as a foremost promoter of good governance and democracy.

He said APC volunteers would mobilise the electorate towards the patriotic idea of volunteering as a concept or tool in eliminating money politics.

He enjoined Nigerians to continue to support and remain loyal to the APC brand, especially, in the fight against corruption and banditry.

This obnoxious development, he said had dented the image of Nigeria and had slowed down the pace of development in the country.

The group, the first of its kind, formed in 2014, championed the cause of the APC in its bid to build a new society from the ruins of the past.

The group had also partnered President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration sensitising the populace on the milestones of Buhari and his cabinet .

The group also praised the sincerity of Buhari at ensuring integrity, accountability, discipline and transparency in government Affairs.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

