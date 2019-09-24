APC urges Zamfara Govt. to name politicians behind Boko Haram threat

#TrackNigeria The Zamfara Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has challenged Zamfara Government to expose the names of politicians behind Boko Haram threat in the state.

The Chairman of the state Publicity Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji made the challenge on Tuesday during the Zamfara North Zonal Stakeholders meeting in Kaura-Namoda.

The state government on Monday claimed that some politicians have sponsored Boko Haram elements to cause havoc in the state.

The claim was made by Gov. Bello Matawalle who spoke at a press conference through his Director-General Press Affairs, Malam Yusuf Idris, citing intelligence report.

Birnin-Magaji however said: “we heard the state government saying that some politicians are working against peace and stability in the state.

“Let the state government expose the names of those politicians behind insecurity as it said according to that intelligence report.”

In his remark, the state party Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman said the APC is a law abiding, peace loving party supporting peace and stability in the state.

“If the state government said some politicians are working against peace in the state, it should count APC out of their allegation”, he said.

Liman urged members of the party in the state to continue to be united and law abiding.

The state APC held its zonal meetings in the three Senatorial Districts to discuss vital issues bordering on party unity and development.(NAN)