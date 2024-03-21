APC urges withdrawal of all court cases

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed its members to withdraw all court cases within seven days or face suspension.

Sen. Surajudeen Basiru, the party’s National Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Basiru said that the decision was taken at the meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NWC)

the Benue stakeholders.

“That failure to comply with this resolution will result in disciplinary action taken against any member responsible for such suits, including immediate suspension and ultimately expulsion from the party.

“It is crucial that all members of the APC Benue chapter adhere to this directive promptly,” he said.

He said that the unity and integrity of the party must be upheld in its state chapters, adding that resolving legal matters internally was paramount to maintaining cohesion and focus.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede