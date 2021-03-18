APC urges PDP to provide viable opposition

The All Progressives Congress () has urged the Peoples (PDP) provide viable opposition instead of making baseless corruption allegations against the government.

The gave the advice in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on in Abuja.

The statement ’s reaction a fresh allegation by the PDP of a 2.5 billion dollars scandal under the Buhari-led administration.

truly hope the PDP can wake up its responsibility of providing a viable opposition which our democracy needs, instead of engaging Nigerians with road side fictional tales,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that it increasingly clear that only the PDP believed its deviant tales of high level corruption under the -led Government.

The APC national secretary explained that under Buhari, Nigeria had left the era where corruption an established and institutionalised statecraft.(NAN)

