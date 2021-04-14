APC urges Nigerians to continue praying for country’s progress

The All Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee (CECPC) has urged Nigerians to to pray for the country`s progress.
Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National of the committee made the when he led members on a condolence visit to Gov. Mai Mala Buni who lost his maternal groundmother.


“The CECPC came to pay a condolence visit on the chairman because of the demise of his maternal ground mother, Hajia Fatima Buka.
“We came to pray and to ask Allah to the remains of the Hajia who happened to lived for 102 , a peaceful rest,’’ he said.

He said both Christian and Muslim prayers were offered for the repose of the decease, noting that Buni`s gentle and respectful disposition could be traced to his ancestral root which he said was blessed.
Akpanudoedehe prayed that Allah would Buni who also the governor of Yobe and his family the fortitude to bear the great lost. (NAN)

