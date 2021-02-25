APC urges new EFCC boss to ensure total fight against corruption 

The All Progressives Congress (APC)has charged the new Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, to ensure that the fight against corruption is total and unsparing.

APC said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said ensuring that the fight against corruption was total and unsparing was President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance against the menace.

He, however, expressed optimism that Bawa would intensify Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

“Following the unanimous approval by the 9th Senate, the APC welcomes Buhari’s appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new chairman of EFCC.

“Against the backdrop of the APC’s 2015 and 2019 presidential election victories, the fight against corruption is one of the major promises the Buhari-led APC administration made to Nigerians.

“To this end, we are confident that the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led EFCC will intensify the administration’s ongoing campaign to end impunity and graft,” he said.

According to Akpanudoedehe, Bawa’s 16 years working experience and positions in different strategic capacities in EFCC has prepared him for the important job.

He added that drawing from a pool of well trained staff could only increase professionalism through reliance on institutional memory and boost staff morale as was in the case of Bawa’s appointment.

Akpanudoedehe said Bawa’s age as a youth, was an advantage and an indication that the present administration believed in its youth population.

He said that from advance fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime related issues, economic and financial crimes were becoming increasingly sophisticated.

He added that criminal activities had also kept evolving with time.

“Corruption is the root cause of most of the society’s problems, particularly underdevelopment and poverty which the current administration is working assiduously to reverse.

“Blind to religious, cultural, political and sundry leanings, corruption is a common enemy which we must use all lawful means to end,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that that was why the Buhari administration had dedicated itself to end impunity and ensure that the country’s commonwealth worked for the common man and not for a few.(NAN)