APC urges FG to intervene over dissolution of local councils in Zamfara

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to the Federal Government to intervene over what it called” illegal dissolution of elected local government councils in the state”.

Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC Chairman said this in a statement on Tuesday in Gusau, describing the dissolution as unconstitutional.

Gov. Bello Matawalle had dissolved all the 14 elected local government councils in the state after a recommendation by the State House of Assembly.

“The dissolution of the local councils by the state government through the combined illegal and unconstitutional action of the legislative and executive arms shows that there is a truncation of democracy in the state.

“The APC a political party that has been ensuring adherence to the rules of law and will not accept this unconstitutional action that we consider like a coup.

“The crux of the matter was the refusal of the six local government chairmen of Bakura, Gummi, Maradun, Shinkafi and Talata-Mafara to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The unfortunate thing was that 24 hours after dissolution of the councils, nine out of the 14 local government chairmen who defected from APC to the PDP were re-appointed as sole administrators in their councils,” Liman said.

”The appointment of sole administrators is even contrary to the provisions of the State Local Government Laws of 2012 which stipulates that only a public servant on grade level 14 should be appointed as Sole Administrator for a local council.

“Relying on section 7 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution and Section 81 (1) (a) and (b) of the State Local Government Law 2012, the APC is confident that this dissolution drama shall not stand the test of time.

“l am appealing to the federal government, concerned agencies, local, national and international democratic institutions as well as the media and Civil Society Organisations to stand for the enforcement of justice, equity, and democracy in Nigeria and not to allow the truncation of the nation’s democratic values.

“We are strongly rejecting the illegal dissolution of the elected local councils which clearly indicate a politically motivated action against them.

“I therefore call on our teeming supporters to remain calm and law abiding as the party will do everything possible within the law to get redress.

“We have concluded all the arrangements, very soon we will challenge the PDP-led government and State House of Assembly in court over this matter.”(NAN)

