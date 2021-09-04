APC urges faithful to shun anti-party activities as LG congresses hold

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee Chairman for Local Government Congresses in Osun, Mr Gbenga Elegbeleye, has called on members to be peaceful as the party conducts its congresses today, Sept. 4.

He urged the contestants to shun anti-party activities.

Elegbeleye, who made this known on Friday at the APC Secretariat, Osogbo, said elections should not be seen as a do-or-die affair, adding that losers could always have another moment in the party.

He called for the support of ward leaders, urging them to assist in supervising and achieving peaceful elections.

According to him, the results of the congress are expected to come out without any delay.

He urged party faithful to uphold the principles of love and goodwill.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola also appealed to party members seeking elections into various positions at the local government level not to see it a battle field affair.

Oyetola noted that the congress was an avenue to elect officers of the party, especially at the ward, local and state levels.

According to him, the losers in tomorrow’s local government congress should embrace the spirit of love and support rather than taking laws into their hands.

“There are several posts in the party which can still be occupied and not a do-or-die affair.

” What is important is to remain a loyal party member for the benefit of everyone and growth of the party.”

In her goodwill message, Mrs Foluke Ete, erstwhile Speaker of the House of Representatives, advised party members to visit their various constituencies to ratify the elections.

Ete noted that the party was ready to give its best in ensuring peaceful elections, devoid of violence.

“Osun has always been in an envious position when it comes to party affairs, thereby laying a good foundation for other states to emulate,“ she said.

Also, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye , said election was another process of consolidating APC in the state.

Owoeye urged party faithful to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship by doing away with anything that would give the party a bad name.

Earlier, Sen. Bashir Ajibola (APC, Osun-Central) called on all members to ensure that the party remained in power after the governorship election in 2022 and the presidential election in 2023.

Ajibola noted that every politics is local and urged party faithful to embrace consensus, coerciveness and unity which, he said, was germane. (NAN)

