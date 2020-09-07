APC UK says Edo, Ondo party candidates the best options for electorate

The United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Edo electorate not to vote blindly in the state forthcoming governorship election slated for Sept. 19.

Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, while speaking on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s simple agenda.

He said Ize-Iyamu, who is the APC governorship candidate for the election, meant well for Edo and its people judging from his simple agenda and manifesto.

“I advise the electorate to get copies of his manifesto and study it ahead of the election to avoid voting blindly and wrongly too.

“I have no doubt that Ize-Iyamu has been assigned by God to enthrone good governance and development in Edo at this point in time because I have studied his manifesto and his simple agenda.

“I implore the electorate to do same so that you will be guided as you vote come September 19th,” the APC UK leader said.

He assured that a vote for Ize-Iyamu would guarantee security, improved education, infrastructural and manpower development, and better living for people of the state.

He noted that if voted as the next governor of Edo, Ize-Iyamu would turn the state around for good in terms of development and restore its lost glory.

“According to his simple agenda, Ize-Iyamu is committed to raising education standards and achievements in schools through a rigorous quality inspection, monitoring and support regime.

“He will also encourage the involvement of parents in the management of schools and their children’s development through upgrading of the Parents Teachers Associations (PTA) across all schools in Edo,” Omole noted.

He further noted that Ize-Iyamu’s government would create an education and business partnership framework to give students opportunity to develop the skills and qualities needed for work.

This, he said, would be achieved through compulsory four weeks’ work experience placement in their last year of Senior Secondary.

He added that according to Ize-Iyamu’s manifesto, students would be encouraged to pick four different skills from a wide range of skills ranging from carpentry to catering, digital skills, fashion designing, music, healthcare, and tiling among others.

“Like he had always said, Ize-Iyamu is in politics to access government for the benefit of his people, am sure that a vote for him is to restore Edo’s lost glory and an improvement in the lots of its people,” Omole said.

He added that a vote for Ize-Iyamu would ensure conducive business environment for foreign investors into the state.

Omole also called on the Ondo state electorate to vote for Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, the state incumbent governor who is seeking re-election in the election coming up in Oct. 10.

According to him, Akeredolu deserves a second term in office to consolidate on his achievements.

“Akeredolu has promised to do more for Ondo state, lets join hands to ensure his re-election and to ensure that the APC continue to retain power in Ondo state. What happened in Oyo state must not happen in Ondo,” Omole said.

He expressed optimism that following the antecedent of both candidates, victory was assured for the APC in the states.

He called on the electorate in the states to eschew violence before, during and after the elections, adding that all hands should be on deck to work for the party’s electoral victory. (NAN)