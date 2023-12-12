APC UK ready for party congress

The All Progressives Congress in the United Kingdom (APC UK) has declared readiness for a congress to usher in new leadership in 2024, to address all grievances in the diaspora chapter.

The diaspora chapter disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos by its Chairman, Mr Tunde Doherty, and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Babatunde Ajisola.

The Nigeria’s ruling party diaspora group said that the chapter was ready to organise a congress that everyone would be proud of.

It said: “We are ready for the forthcoming congress that will usher in new officials that will lead the chapter for the next four years.

“The forthcoming APC UK Congress is the right thing to do at this time to solve the quagmire.

“I advise different caucuses, interests groups and support clubs to see the APC UK Congress as a means to close rank and work together as a team to take the party to the desired height.”

The statement said that the chapter welcomed the timetable as released by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja in November during its general meeting held on Saturday in London.

The statement said that the meeting had in attendance the immediate past Chairman of the chapter, Dr Philip Idaewor.

It said that Idaewor took members through the memory lane on how the group started and how it has transformed over the years despite the many challenges that has come its way.

The statement quoted Idaewor as saying that the chapter had always been surmounting challenges because the foundation was laid on integrity and truth.

It also quoted Mr Muyiwa Adesua, the Chairman of the APC UK Southwest States Caucus, as advising members to get their party cards to be eligible to participate in the upcoming congress.

The statement noted that the congress had been slated to hold on Jan. 13, 2024.

It said that the harmonisation of members list had held between Dec.1 and Dec. 7, to ensure that only those registered in APC UK database were allowed to participate in the upcoming congress.

The statement said that the forms for candidates aspiring for various offices would be on sale between Dec. 8 and Dec. 29.

It said that the screening of candidates would be on Jan. 7, 2024 for city/state branch while the appeals would be on Jan 8, 2024.

The statement said: “The National Chapter candidates will be screened on Jan. 11, 2024 with the voting and results declared on Jan. 13, 2024.

“There are series of meetings that has been lined up, both virtual and physical. We will be visiting branch caucuses across the United Kingdom to reach out to members.

“The APC UK Congress wheel has set off, we can’t do this alone, we need you, please reach out to us for any information or clarification whatsoever.” (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

