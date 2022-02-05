APC-UK Chairman, Philip Idaewor, denies calling for postponement of party’s convention

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress Congress, United Kingdom Chapter, APC-UK, Dr Phillip Idaewor, has denied a recent report that he called for postponement of the party’s national convention.

He denied the story published through a letter written by his lawyer, Manni Ochugboju,Esq, to Newsdiaryonline.

This newspaper had published a story the now controversial story which was actually filed by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN with the title: “APC UK calls for postponement of party’s February convention.”

In the letter, Barrister Ochugboju, Principal Partner, Ochugboju & Co said “Our client clearly and unambiguously denies each and every assertion of fact as contained in your said vile spurious propaganda writeup, and as highlighted above, as same are utterly false, reckless, malicious, and deliberately calculated to damage (and did actually damage) our client’s hard-earned image, reputation and integrity built up over the decades as a visionary patriot and a diligent professional.”

The letter reads in full: “We act as Solicitors for Dr Philip Idaewor, (“our client”), on whose instructions we write you this letter. Our client has informed us of your grossly misleading, malicious, and false write-up concerning him, which you published and circulated globally on your verified website page and your other social media page and handles (with links to other numerous online and social media platforms across the world, and the print and electronic media).

“In your said malicious falsehood write up, you wrote, published and circulated, extremely misleading and damaging materials against the person, character and status of our client. The said write up in its entirety is misleading, misconceived, malicious, mendacious, politically motivated and done in utmost bad faith and grand apostasy.

“Apostasy in this case is that your media organisation, by peddling malicious, misleading, falsehood, to cause political confusion and defame our client, derogates from its impartial, objective, balanced and fair populist pretentions, and plunge into the cesspit of tabloid yellow journalism, as a petty hireling, or thug, deployed to do dirty hatchet jobs for the highest bidder.

The lawyer asserted that, “In the said write-up, you falsely, recklessly and maliciously stated that:

“Our client “has advised the party‘s National Executive Council (NEC) to postpone the party’s national convention, scheduled for February 26.”





“Our client “in a statement issued on Wednesday by Idaewor, chairman of APC UK. Idaewor stated that the postponement became necessary to allow the Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Governor Mai Mala Buni to gain more ground in reconciling aggrieved members.”.

“The APC UK “chairman also stated that postponing the convention, while he focuses on much-needed fence repairs, would ensure the party retains power in 2023.”.

“It is better to move the national convention to a later date and consolidate the successes achieved by the planning committee in uniting various factions than to lose everything it has achieved.

“The Chapter urged the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to immediately postpone the National Convention from Saturday 26 February to allow outstanding critical issues to be addressed.”

“The postponement is important, especially now that the reconciliation committee, headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has requested a one-week extension to complete its work.”

“APC in the UK previously weighed in on the matter some months ago, where it urged the party to align with best practice in deciding the date of the convention which should go along with the election of the party’s presidential standard bearer.”

Our client is also allegedly quoted as, “saying that the proposal would ensure the greatest participation of diaspora members as they would not dissipate the logistics of traveling to Nigeria twice for the same event.”

“Therefore, he urged the party’s NEC to take courage and postpone the convention in the general interest of all parties concerned to promote unity, harmony and cohesion within the party.”

“According to the diaspora group APC, rushing to a convention in the space of the next three weeks will further fracture the party.”

“The APC UK chapter lamented that the rise of multiple factions in many of its state chapters does not project confidence that the party will navigate next year’s general election smoothly.”

“The logical thing is to let the reconciliation committee finish its mission since nothing is gained by advancing by mistake.

“APC stakeholders will simply slave for others to enjoy, if the party holds the convention in February, as it will simply solidify the bad blood situation that is present at the state level.

“ Idaewor was quoted as saying in the statement.”

The lawyer added that “Our client clearly and unambiguously denies each and every assertion of fact as contained in your said vile spurious propaganda writeup, and as highlighted above, as same are utterly false, reckless, malicious, and deliberately calculated to damage (and did actually damage) our client’s hard-earned image, reputation and integrity built up over the decades as a visionary patriot and a diligent professional. Our client has thereby suffered huge damage, public embarrassment, mental agony and trauma.



Describing his client, the lawyer said, “He is an internationally acclaimed medical doctor, practising in the United Kingdom, with over thirty years experience.

“As you rightly noted in your publication, our client is the duly elected and recognised Chairman of the APC in the United Kingdom.

“He is also the Chairman forum of APC Diaspora Chairmen, worldwide.

“Importantly, our client has declared his intention to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 election.

“Following the said declaration, all sorts of defamatory and malicious falsehoods are being ascribed to our client, either by political opponents, hired thugs, propaganda pedlars and various nefarious hatchet men.

“It is against the background of this recurrent orchestrated misinformation, attempts to defame, and even derail an agreed APC policy on holding convention on the 26th February 2022, that your publication is particularly false and offensive.

Outlining the client’s specific denial, the barrister said, “Specifically, our client:

“Have never authored or published the statement attributed to him.

“Have never authorised anybody, agent or representative to issue the said statement on his behalf.

“Will never issue a statement to contradict the agreed or settled party policy of the APC.

“Will never knowingly advise the APC on a course of conduct that will delay, derail or defeat an agreed party policy like holding a National Convention on the 26th February 2022.

Thus,the lawyer said, “We have our client’s instructions to demand and we hereby demand for the following:

“That you publish or cause to be published, a full retraction of the above utterly false, reckless and malicious write-up complained about.

“That you tender an unreserved public apology to our client on your same official social media platforms and all other channels, platforms or links through which the highly mischievous and malicious publications were published and circulated.

“TAKE NOTICE that if you fail, refuse and or/neglect to carry out the above modest and very friendly demands within 7 days from the date of this letter, we shall, without any further correspondence from us, institute legal proceedings against you and any other culprit, involved in this dirty campaign of calumny.



“FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that in the event that our client is thus compelled to approach the court for redress, we shall be claiming from you and the above mentioned entity and persons, reliefs that will, in addition to the above accommodating demands, include aggravated, punitive and exemplary damages in the sum of N50 Million.

“This letter is a clear warning letter to give you an opportunity to accept the olive branch extended to you by our client, whose feelings, name, character, dignity and reputation have been gravely and deeply injured by your reckless and ill-intentioned publications. A word is vv enough for the wise.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story was written by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. We however apologise for the inconveniences this publication may have caused.It was not intentional and we are very averse to fake news.

