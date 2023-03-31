APC U.S says Nigerians should not be disturbed over White House protest

By Emmanuel Mogbede.

Prof. Tai Balofin, Chairman, APC United States says Nigerians should not be perturbed by some individuals protesting the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President-elect at a park in front of White House.

Balofin in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the chapter had mobilised true Nigerians to come out in support of Tinubu’s mandate freely given by the electorate at the February 25 polls.

He expressed optimism that those protesting against Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect would not succeed in their mission to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“We wish to inform the public that a group of the Nigerian 2023 presidential election losers are currently protesting at the park in front of the White House.

“It is important to note that the US government is not involved or in support of the protest, as anybody can get approval for a peaceful protest,” Balofin said.

“It is our belief that the Nigerian presidential election was free and fair, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won the election.

“The majority of Nigerian voters gave him their mandate, and no propaganda, manipulation or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration.

“We want to assure Nigerians that Nigeria will not secede, and it will remain united, we must work together to salvage it,” he said.

Balofin urged Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful, saying that justice would prevail and the mandate the people gave Tinubu at the poll would be respected. (NAN)