APC U.K. chapter commends party’s reconciliation efforts

The U.K. chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is happy with the reconciliation process adopted by the party to settle internal misunderstanding.

Speaking from London on Friday, the chapter Chairman, Dr Philip Idaewor said that the chapter was in support of the move made to resolve the crisis of confidence that threatened the party.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Feb. 5, named the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to lead the charge for a united All Progressives Congress as 2019 election season draws closer.

The president had said the former Lagos governor would focus on “consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts’’ for the ruling party.

The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the federation.

“As stakeholders in the party and the Nigerian project, members of the All Progressives Congress in the U.K. agrees with the steps taken by President Buhari with the appointment of a reconciliation committee led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed.

“Tinubu is to ensure that there is unity and peace in the APC across the country,” he said.

Idaewor said the move would thwart plans by “some forces’’ to play politics with the lives of Nigerians under the watch of the APC-led Federal Government.

“As the party in government at the federal level and majority of the states in Nigeria, APC needs to be in harmony with itself in order to attract the best minds from within its rank for national development.

“We therefore, call on all leaders, especially those in government to understand the central role they occupy in representing the party to the Nigerian people,’’ he said.

According to the chairman, the APC family in the UK want all issues militating against internal peace in the party to be resolved.

Idaewor said that the U.K. chapter urged the members and leaders of the party to understand that a functional, disciplined and focussed political party was a successful party in government.

“It is therefore crucially important and urgent to ensure that all issues militating against the internal peaceful workings of the party are dealt with urgently and firmly,” he said.

The chairman also called on President Buhari to ensure that members of his cabinet relate and link government projects to the party’s manifesto as a binding social contract with Nigerians.

“This is a crucial building block to enable Nigerians see the values and visions of the APC for a new Nigerian where character, ethics and service to our country are values that will enable the emergence of the new nation we all desire — a country where every life matters and where basic amenities are available.’’

He urged the APC government leaders at all levels to see the party as the vehicle that gave them what they had in government and therefore, relate with the party leadership at all levels worldwide with the respect they deserved. (NAN)