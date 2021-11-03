APC to take Enugu State to new level of socio-economic development – Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday in Enugu expressed its readiness to take Enugu State to a new level of socio-economic development.

Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, the chairman said in a statement issued at the end of the inaugural meeting of the State Executives of the party that this would be done by providing alternative political platform for residents.

He said under his leadership, APC would be repositioned as an opposition political party to take over the government through the electoral process.

He said APC would offer constructive opposition to the government in power to project the party as a credible alternative to the 22-year-long mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agballa called on residents of the state who were yet to register or apply for transfer of voter’s card to take the advantage of the on-going Continuous Voters Registration to do so.

“Our vote is the only weapon we have against bad governance and political tyranny.

“The new leadership in its determination to re-energise all organs of the party has directed the compulsory holding of monthly meetings by wards, local government and zonal organs of the party.

“The State Working Committee and State Executive Committee will also meet regularly.

“The party directed the ward, local government and zonal leadership of the party to establish offices at strategic locations at highways and major roads with party flags mounted conspicuously,’’ Agballa added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...