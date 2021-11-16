APC to sell forms for Ekiti,Osun governorship elections for N22.5m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will begin sales of expression of Interest and nomination forms for Ekiti and Osun governorship elections at its national secretariat Abuja, today (Nov.16).Sen. John Akpanudodehe, National Secretary,APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the announcement followed the party’s approval of timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.Akpanudodehe disclosed that while the nomination form would sell for N20 million, the expression of interest form would cost N2.5 million.He however, added that female and physically challenged aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the aporoved fees.He said party’s approved election timetable and schedule of activities for the election in the two states, was in accordance with the provisions of the amended Electoral Act 2010 and Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) guidelines.

The APC scribe said while sales of forms for Ekiti governorship election would begin at the party’s national secretariat on Tuesday Nov 16, 2021, Tuesday, Jan.11,2022, had been approved as last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents.He said screening of aspirants had been scheduled for Thursday Jan. 13, 2022 .Akpanudodehe said publication of claims and objections would be on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, while entertainment of appeals would held on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022“Primary election will be on Saturday Jan.22, 2022, election appeal: Wednesday Jan.26, 2022.“For Osun State, notice of election to the State Chapter will be on Wednesday Nov. 17, 2022, while sale of forms will begin at APC National Secretariat on Thursday November 18, 2021.“

Last day for submission of completed forms for Osun governorship election and accompanying documents at APC national secretariat will be on Friday Feb.18, 2022, while screening of aspirants will be Feb.22, 2022,” Akpanudodehe said.He added that publication of claims and objections would be on Friday Feb. 25, 2022, while screening appeals would be on Monday Feb.28, 2022.According to the approved election timetable and schedule of activities, primary election for Osun State would hold on Saturday March 5, 2022 while election appeal would be on Thursday March 10, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun .(NAN)

