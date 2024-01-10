APC to sanction members found wanting in Kogi guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened sanctions against members found to have engaged in anti-party activities during the Nov. 11 Kogi governorship election.

The state APC Chairman, Mr Abdullahi Bello, said this when he received the report of an 11- man committee on the review of the 2023 governorship election in 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We shall study the report and recommendations and see how we shall deal with members, who worked against the party during the Nov. 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

“For the fact that we won the election, we still know that some members were not 100 per cent loyal to the party.

“That is what compelled us into setting up the committee in the first place, so that we can nib in bud such disturbing acts.

“Therefore, those members of the party who did anti-party activities will definitely be punished,”he said.

The chairman, however, said that the party would reward members that work very hard for the success of the party at the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, headed by the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, was set up by the party to review its performance at the poll.

Pesenting the report, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed-Abubakar,Co-Chairman of the committee and the state’s Commissioner for Solid Mineral Resources, said that the committee was able to complete the assignment within the stipulated time.

Abubakar, who represented the chairman, pointed out that the committee met 10 times with Gov. Yahaya Bello and his deputy in the course of its duty.

“At the setting up of this committee, we were given two weeks to complete our assignment, and thanks be to God, we have concluded it.

“We are today presenting to our party chairman our findings and recommendations.

“It’s our hope that the report and recommendations will be useful to the party in future elections,”he said. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput

