APC to reclaim Bauchi State from PDP, notwithstanding defection by legislators – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State says it remains strong and stable to reclaim the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 general elections.

Spokesman of the state’s chapter of the APC’s, Mr Adamu Jalla, made the claim on Monday the when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said that defections from the party were nothing to worry about as the APC remained strong and stable and would reclaim the state from the PDP in 2023.

“I assure you that APC is the strongest party in the state; we state clearly that we will form the next government in Bauchi State come 2023.

“APC is unmoved by the recent wave of defection by the party’s legislators to the ruling PDP. We are well-positioned to reclaim Bauchi State’s governorship seat in 2023.

“Their defection has no consequence on the stability and winning strength of the party in the state,’’ he stressed.

Jalla urged the party supporters to remain calm and to continue to work for the success of the party.

NAN reports that the Speaker of the state’s 9th Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman defected to the ruling PDP. Prior to his defection, four other lawmakers defected from the APC to the PDP.

The speaker claimed that since his election as speaker, his former party, the APC shut him out of its activities.

With the defection by the legislators, the ruling PDP in the state now has a thin majority of 16 members on the assembly as against 15 members on the side of the APC. (NAN)

