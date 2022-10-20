APC to inaugurate Presidential Campaign Council Friday

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has revealed that plans have been concluded for the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Felix Morka who disclosed this in a statement, stressed that only the Presidential Campaign Council as published in the Nation, Leadership and Daily Trust Newspapers of today, 20th October, 2022 are invited and expected at the event.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will inaugurate the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and unveil the Action Plan, tomorrow, Friday, 21st October, 2022 at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

“KINDLY NOTE that only the leadership of the Presidential Campaign Council as published in the Nation, Leadership and Daily Trust Newspapers of today, 20th October, 2022 are invited and expected at the event.

“All invited guests are required to arrive at the APC Presidential Campaign Headquarters, Plot 781, Herbert Macaulay Way Central Area, Abuja at 1pm, as appointed, on Friday, October 21st, 2022.”

