APC to hold NEC meeting on April 20

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet on Wednesday to consider the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.



Mr Felix Morka,the APC National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.



He said the meeting billed for the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, would also consider nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections as well as other relevant business of the party.



“In pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the APC, the National Working Committee (NWC) has called the maiden post National Convention meeting of the NEC to be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022,”Morka said. (NAN)

