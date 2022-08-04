APC to conclude North-West reconciliation before campaign

By Moses Kolo

The North-West zone of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to conclude its reconciliatory efforts before commencement of electioneering campaign in September.

Mr Saliyu Lukman, the North-West APC Vice Chairman, said this when he spoke on Thursday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Lukman said that committees were inaugurated with the mandated to reconcile aggrieved members of the party after the primaries, saying they recorded impressive progress across the six states of the zone.

The states were Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Jigawa.

“The committees embarked on a fact finding mission and so far, after our review, progress is being made in each state.



“We will conclude reconciliation before before campaign commences.

“Our reconciliatory drive is a record breaking initiative and we challenge other parties to emulate the same,” Lukman said.

He said that the zone had also reviewed the report from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) on the suspension of Continuous Voter Registration.



“We have agreed for the committees to equally mobilise those who have registered to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs),” he said.

Lukman said that the zone received large number of detectors from other parties to the APC.



“It is a very pleasant report as some state party chairmen had to send representatives to our meeting because they were busy receiving defectors,” he said. (NAN)

