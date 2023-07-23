APC to Atiku Abubakar: No plot to undermine judiciary

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that it engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary influence the outcome of pending cases before the court.

The APC made its stand k own this issue through a statement signed by its

National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka on Sunday in Abuja.

Morka noted that there is nothing in Atiku Abubakar’s statement, but arrant nonsense, totally lacking in substance and cogency.

He reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC won the election convincingly.

He Stated,”Our attention has been drawn to a Press Statement by a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The statement alleges that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government are engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary towards unduly influencing the outcome of pending cases before the court. Atiku Abubakar and his minions offered no evidence to support their wild, hollow, and mischievous allegations.

“Quite frankly, there is nothing in Atiku Abubakar’s statement, that is worth a reaction from the APC. It is just arrant nonsense, totally lacking in substance and cogency. Its only imaginable purpose is a childish attempt to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court, having miserably failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last Presidential Election.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Party won the election convincingly. We have full faith and confidence in our courts to dispense electoral justice in accordance with our Constitution and all applicable laws.”

